Injazat, Hub71 to give UAE startups greater access to customers looking for digital solutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Injazat, the UAE-based leader in digital transformation and a Mubadala-owned company, and Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s Tech Startup ecosystem, have formed a new partnership to support the commercial development of local startups and to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies by large enterprises in the UAE.

In a joint statement today, the companies said that under the agreement, "Injazat will act as a technology enabler and accelerator, connecting its diverse portfolio of corporate and government clients with selected startups operating under Hub71, working alongside them to develop innovative technological solutions to enable their digital transformation and address specific requirements of each client. The agreement will focus on developing agile value chain capabilities and bringing ecosystem diversity to service Injazat’s clients, through solutions empowered by the latest emerging technologies."

Hub71 is a key flagship initiative of Abu Dhabi Government's Ghadan 21 economic accelerator programme which provides an optimal environment for global transformative tech companies seeking to scale globally.

The companies added that the agreement intends to support corporates in identifying the latest technologies that will address their digital transformation plans. "Startups selected to participate will be provided with a framework for mutual IP commercialisation, collaborating with Injazat to accelerate development and take their solutions to market. Startups will work closely with Injazat and its partners, across industry verticals, advancing methodologies to help clients optimise operations, accelerate innovation and create new lines of business," the statement said.

It added, "The deal aligns with Injazat’s ambition to provide holistic digital solutions for corporates, and to foster innovation in B2B solutions. Through engaging with and productizing UAE-based startups, Injazat aims to increase the portfolio of solutions that are available through its UAE-hosted cloud platform, as part of its wider offering for enterprise customers.

"Injazat will host innovation workshops with new and existing enterprise and government customers, analysing the specific opportunities for startups within their respective organizations. Selected Hub71 startups, with solutions in relevant areas, will then be invited to participate in innovation hackathons, roundtables and other events hosted by Injazat at Hub71, to identify capabilities which can develop solutions to meet each client’s specific business needs.

"Hub71 will provide workspaces for innovation projects and incentives for startups as part of its Hub71 Incentive Programme.

"InGenuis, Injazat’s Innovation Lab will form the bedrock of this collaboration acting as the springboard from which startups will be given support and guidance to bring their ideas and solutions to life."

"At Injazat we are always seeking to create innovative technology solutions that address our customers’ business challenges, and there is tremendous demand among our corporate customers for innovation that can deliver economic opportunities, especially given the current climate, which sees organisations recognising the need to innovate more than ever before," said Khaled Al Melhi, CEO, Injazat.

"This unique engagement with Hub71 will allow us to identify the most promising local startups, bringing solutions that are most relevant to our customers, working with them to provide insights, guidance, expertise, and to create viable solutions that are ready for business. In turn, our enterprise customers are able to leverage cutting-edge technologies, made possible by the agility of a startup, backed by the strength of an established partner such as Injazat."

Ibrahim Ajami, Interim CEO of Hub71 and Head of Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, said, "Organisations who are yet to fully embrace digitisation are seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic more readily. Today, more than ever, the internet and digitisation of enterprises are core to every business model and strategy. We are proud to welcome ICT and digital solutions provider, Injazat, to Hub71’s growing community to further attract and enable startups with ICT, IoT and B2B software technologies to service growing industries."

"Startups are natural problem-solvers and are innovative by design. Their digital solutions can address global real-life challenges and stubborn pain points. Through our partnership with Injazat, Hub71 startup founders will now have access to valuable market insights as well as significant business opportunities to grow their products and offerings."