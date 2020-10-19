Injazat partners with South Korea’s Hub Born2Global to drive development of digital solutions in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Injazat, the market leader in Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Born2Global Centre, a South Korean start-up hub.

Under the agreement, both parties aim to create synergies to ultimately help solve challenges through digital innovation.

The partnership is expected to further boost the economic exchange between the UAE’s growing technology sector and South Korea’s Deep Tech startup scene. Through the collaboration and a dedicated programme, called Digital Bridge, Injazat will now support South Korean startups wishing to expand into the UAE. For Korean startups, the country serves as a crossroad between East and West, with easy access to high-growth markets in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Khaled Al Melhi, Chief Executive Officer at Injazat, said, "Accelerated by the pandemic, we have seen an increased interest by public and private sector organisations wanting to be future-ready for the Digital Economy. We see it as our role to be a trusted partner in their digital transformation journeys, yet always having the end-users and the communities we serve in mind. Entering into strategic and global partnerships, such as the one with our esteemed partners from Born2Global, will enable us to find digital and creative solutions to develop platforms that will drive entire industries.

Equally enthusiastic about the partnership, Ons Mebarek, Head of Innovation Ecosystems at Injazat, said, "Despite the global crisis, we have been able to continue our quest to build long-lasting relationships with partners from the global innovation ecosystem. Together we want to provide our partner startups with a testbed for Proof of Concept and apply their solutions to real-life UAE problems we have encountered through our work with existing customers. At the same time, it qualifies their products for the local market and helps them on their journey to commercialisation. The partnership with Born2Global is a very exciting one for us because South Korea is home to many of Asia’s most innovative technology startups and we are looking forward to a fruitful relationship based on collaborative innovation."

Jongkap Kim, Chief Executive Director at Born2Global Centre, said, "Our collaboration with Injazat is a wonderful opportunity for companies to determine the possibility of commercialisation in advance through means such as technical support for new business models and performance assessments and ultimately achieve successful local commercialisation."

Members of the Digital Bridge programme will convene monthly and will focus on forging partnerships with firms with beneficial technologies representing various sectors such as smart cities, healthcare, energy and utilities and education.