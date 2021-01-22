Injured Emirati rescued in UAE desert, airlifted to hospital

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) The National Search and Rescue Center rescued an Emirati man, 42, seriously injured in a motorcycle accident and left unable to move in Suwaihan desert, Abu Dhabi.

The NSRC and police hurried to the man's aid after being located in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police.

The injured was airlifted to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for treatment, while considering all COVID-19 guidelines.