Injuring Others Is Punishable By Law: UAE Public Prosecution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) The UAE Public Prosecution today released a short film on its social media accounts, explaining the penalties for injuring others.

According to the video, Article (343) of the Federal Penal Code stipulates that "Any person who, through his own fault, injures the body of another shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding AED 10,000, or either of the two. However, the punishment shall be increased to a period not exceeding two years and a fine, or either of the two, if the crime causes a permanent disability, occurs as a result of the offender's failure to observe the principles of his job, profession or trade, if the offender was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics during the incident, or abstains from helping the victim or calling for help despite being capable.

"

If the crime affects the safety of more than three persons; the punishment shall be both imprisonment and a fine, and should any of the circumstances mentioned in the preceding paragraph occur, the punishment shall be imprisonment for no less than six months and no more than five years, and a fine, the Public Prosecution explained.

These posts are part of the Public Prosecution efforts to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.

