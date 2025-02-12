Innovation, AI Key To Business Efficiency: SAP CEO
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer of SAP, has underscored the crucial role of digital innovation in enhancing organisational efficiency and competitiveness. He highlighted that integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into business operations significantly boosts productivity and enables more effective data analysis.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Klein stated that SAP is committed to helping organisations harness the full potential of AI through its practical applications across various work environments. He emphasised that the true value of AI lies in its ability to drive fundamental transformations in workflows, delivering real and measurable benefits.
He hailed the UAE’s leadership in digital transformation, noting that adopting cutting-edge technologies, including generative AI, is a key driver of innovation across critical sectors. He also highlighted the growing interest among institutions in leveraging modern technology to accelerate growth and create a positive impact across diverse industries.
Klein further stressed that the World Governments Summit serves as an ideal platform for discussing future solutions and exchanging valuable insights between public and private sector leaders. Such discussions, he noted, play a pivotal role in advancing digital development at regional and global levels.
Recent Stories
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO6 minutes ago
-
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 20256 minutes ago
-
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'36 minutes ago
-
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief36 minutes ago
-
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness36 minutes ago
-
Hungarian capital investment in UAE reaches €35.8 million in 20241 hour ago
-
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 20251 hour ago
-
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Counc ..1 hour ago
-
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index2 hours ago
-
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capability building2 hours ago
-
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events2 hours ago
-
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration2 hours ago