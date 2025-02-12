Open Menu

Innovation, AI Key To Business Efficiency: SAP CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer of SAP, has underscored the crucial role of digital innovation in enhancing organisational efficiency and competitiveness. He highlighted that integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into business operations significantly boosts productivity and enables more effective data analysis.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Klein stated that SAP is committed to helping organisations harness the full potential of AI through its practical applications across various work environments. He emphasised that the true value of AI lies in its ability to drive fundamental transformations in workflows, delivering real and measurable benefits.

He hailed the UAE’s leadership in digital transformation, noting that adopting cutting-edge technologies, including generative AI, is a key driver of innovation across critical sectors. He also highlighted the growing interest among institutions in leveraging modern technology to accelerate growth and create a positive impact across diverse industries.

Klein further stressed that the World Governments Summit serves as an ideal platform for discussing future solutions and exchanging valuable insights between public and private sector leaders. Such discussions, he noted, play a pivotal role in advancing digital development at regional and global levels.

