Innovation Arabia 13 Conference And Exhibition Opens In Dubai

Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) The 13th edition of Innovation Arabia Conference and Exhibition, a pioneering event dedicated to innovation in the Arab World, officially opened today at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Running until 26th February, 2020, the three-day event is being organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in partnership with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, HBMSU.

The opening ceremony was attended by Guest of Honour, Dr. Tarek Galal Shawki, Minister of education and Technical Education, Egypt; Ashraf Deeb, Consul-General of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor, HBMSU, and Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of INDEX Holding, and a number of officials from the government and private sector.

Dr. Shawki said, "On the generous invitation of Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, I am deeply honoured to visit the HBMSU campus and attend the Innovation Arabia 13 Conference and Exhibition. This pivotal gathering comes in the light of rapid changes taking place in the labour market, where we are witnessing a dire need for special skills that enable us to foster innovation in the workplace and inculcate a culture of learning in our society."

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar said, "Innovation Arabia is being held under the slogan, ‘Building the future of business and Innovation: The internet of Things and People’. We look forward to the outcomes of this edition, which will be marked by extensive discussions on the role of digital technologies across various businesses and the impact of technologies of the fourth industrial revolution on the lifestyles of societies and the move to shape a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani said, "The UAE is a pioneer and one of the first countries in the world, which is deeply interested in innovation and its application in various key sectors of the country’s economy, owing to the visionary thinking, outstanding strides and sincere efforts of its wise leadership. Innovation Arabia 13 Conference and Exhibition offers a unique platform that attracts top innovators from various fields and sectors, industry experts and speakers from all over the world, who share their experiences and insights on the most important topics related to various social, educational and scientific sectors."

While the conference features ten panel discussions and debates on various topics related to the four parallel conference tracks, "Smart Cities Zone", "The Future of Work Zone", "Ethics and Technology Zone" and "Learning & Wellbeing Zone", the event will witness the presence of 48 world-class speakers who will offer their insights on topics related to the field of innovation during 130 sessions and five workshops. In addition, the conference will host 179 oral and poster presenters, who will showcase the latest case studies and research work related to the top sectors of the industry.

