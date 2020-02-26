Innovation Arabia 13 launches 'One Million Arab Entrepreneur Initiative'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) On the 2nd day at Innovation Arabia 13, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, HBMSU, and Almentor FZCO launched the 'One Million Arab Entrepreneur Initiative', an online learning platform to qualify one million Arab entrepreneurs, by spreading awareness of the concept and importance of entrepreneurship and supporting those interested in starting their businesses and startups.

The pan-Arab online learning platform, gives necessary entrepreneurial knowledge and skills to wannabe as well as well-established entrepreneurs across the Arab world. This initiative is free of charge and aims at reaching 1 million participants by 2021.

Innovation Arabia Conference and Exhibition held promising discussions on a variety of topics related to the main theme of the conference ‘Building the Future of business and Innovation: The internet of Things, IoT, and People’, under 4 parallel tracks ‘The Future of Work and Play’, ‘Smart Cities’, ‘Learning.

Wellbeing & Trust’ and ‘Ethics & Technology – IOT’.

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor, HBMSU, explained, "The One Million Arab Entrepreneur Initiative, a first of its kind initiative in terms of providing free, premium training courses across all vital fields, is of great significance as it forms part of the advanced efforts led by HBMSU to graduate entrepreneurs, innovators and knowledge ambassadors that are qualified to drive growth and development."

Providing world-class online training, he noted, "it supports the achievement of the goals set by the Fifty-Year Charter and reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to discover and develop talents in order to keep pace with the advancements in a rapidly-changing world."

Innovation Arabia 13 which concludes on Wednesday, is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, in partnership with HBMSU.