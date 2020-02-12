Innovation Arabia 13 to discuss challenges posed by new digital technologies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) Running under the theme ‘Building the Future of Business and Innovation: ''The internet of Things, IoT and People'', the 13th edition of Innovation Arabia Conference and Exhibition – IA 13, a premier gathering of industry experts, key decision makers and pioneering leaders, will to explore the untapped opportunities and overcome future challenges posed by new digital technologies while also calibrating the impact of the IoT on businesses, organisers said.

The three-day event will be taking place from the 24th to the 26th of February, 2020 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This was announced during a press conference held at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Campus in Dubai, which was headed by Fahad Al Saadi, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, HBMSU, and Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, in the presence of a number of senior officials from HBMSU, INDEX Holding and media representatives.

Fahad Al Saadi said: "The agenda for this year's sessions continue to live up to Innovation Arabia's reputation of offering richness and diversity, while also placing special emphasis on innovation, that is in line with directives of the UAE, which is recognised as an Arab pioneer and global leader in the move to adopt and harness technology. The country plays a leading role in the creation of a competitive economy based on knowledge, productivity, creativity, and entrepreneurship, in accordance with the vision presented by the UAE's wise leadership."

Al Saadi added, "A large part of the agenda is focused on the IoT as it represents one of the most prominent technological innovations that support the path towards economic growth based on the strategic opportunities and creative ideas that it brings to the fore. The focus proves to be both timely and strategic as the country is currently witnessing a remarkable increase in the volume of IoT spending, which is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2023 and USD 17.63 billion for the middle East region during the same period."

Anas Al Madani said, "Today, we are witnessing a newly emerging trend where more and more companies and governments around the world are adopting the IoT to maximise their businesses and we recognise that it is indeed a great opportunity to leverage future technologies for fostering business creation and supporting the growth of innovation in business.

He added, "INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding is highly delighted to organise the 13th edition of Innovation Arabia Conference and Exhibition in partnership with the HBMSU. This year, Innovation Arabia 13 features a comprehensive conference agenda witnessing the presence of top-notch speakers, leading innovators, key decision makers and experts in the field of innovation representing the most important sectors of the economy.'' ''With a rich line-up of speakers confirming their participation, we are immensely confident that Innovation Arabia 13 will provide an ideal platform for the exchange of the most up-to-date knowledge related to innovation, explore how governments, businesses and organisations can successfully harness the power of innovation and most importantly prepare themselves for the ever-growing challenges in the digital age."

On the sidelines of the conference, Innovation Arabia 13 presents a dedicated seminar on ‘Innovation in Higher Education’ by Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University and Chairman of the Governing board, UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in education.

Running parallel to the Innovation Arabia 13 conference, the exhibition will offer leading brands and companies from various fields and sectors including business, smart solutions, digital technologies and wellbeing a unique opportunity to showcase their latest tools and services while also giving them a chance to interact and engage with key decision makers and experts in the industry.

Innovation Arabia 13 is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, in partnership with HBMSU and is sponsored by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, and Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and supported by UAE Innovates.