Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), emphasised that UAE Innovation Month is a pioneering national initiative aimed at fostering and embedding a culture of innovation within the UAE community. It provides a platform for participating entities and creative minds to showcase the latest innovations and initiatives that contribute to shaping the future.

In a statement on the occasion, Al Jarwan highlighted that this initiative reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for excellence and innovation.

He further noted that the wise leadership is committed to promoting innovation as a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth across vital sectors, including the energy sector.

The leadership is also focused on preparing and inspiring a new generation of innovators to develop creative solutions for current and future challenges, accelerate the energy sector's transformation, and enhance the nation’s competitiveness across various fields.

Al Jarwan stated, "The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy plays a significant role in supporting the global sustainability agenda by fostering economic diversification in the energy sector, advancing innovation in clean energy technologies, and investing in sustainable energy infrastructure. Additionally, it prioritises international collaboration and the exchange of knowledge and innovations in this vital sector."

He concluded, "Innovation has become essential for addressing today’s challenges and turning them into future opportunities while ensuring the sustainability of the energy sector in the emirate. Adopting smart, environmentally friendly solutions and innovative technologies contributes to achieving a low-carbon economy. The Department of Energy remains committed to advancing sustainability goals, enhancing energy efficiency, and supporting innovation in clean energy to achieve net-zero targets by 2050."