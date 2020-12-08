Innovation to play key role in aviation sector’s recovery strategies: ICAO

MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Council, said that innovation will play a key role in the aviation sector’s recovery strategies.

"Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, innovation will be at the very heart of the new era in aviation which is now dawning," said Sciacchitano in a statement on the International Civil Aviation Day, noting advances such as in autonomous aircraft, renewable power, artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain technology and "many other exciting developments which are changing the face of flight as we know it."

Success in these efforts, he underlined, relies on worldwide commitment to the standardisation, harmonisation, and cooperation which countries and industry achieve together, as part of ICAO.

"These duties and capabilities are more important than ever today, as we confront together the dual challenges of controlling COVID-19, and mitigating the incredibly severe socio-economic effects it has led to by restricting air connectivity for both developed and developing societies.

"

The sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus, which has disrupted travel, the transportation industry overall, and operations of airlines and airports globally.

According to the ICAO, passenger seat capacity is down about 51 percent, entailing staggering economic losses of around $390 billion this year.

International Civil Aviation Day, observed on 7 December every year, was established by the UN General Assembly in 1996, recognizing the importance of international civil aviation to sustainable development.

The date also marks the anniversary of the 1944 signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, in Chicago, the United States.