UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Innovation To Play Key Role In Aviation Sector’s Recovery Strategies: ICAO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Innovation to play key role in aviation sector’s recovery strategies: ICAO

MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Council, said that innovation will play a key role in the aviation sector’s recovery strategies.

"Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, innovation will be at the very heart of the new era in aviation which is now dawning," said Sciacchitano in a statement on the International Civil Aviation Day, noting advances such as in autonomous aircraft, renewable power, artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain technology and "many other exciting developments which are changing the face of flight as we know it."

Success in these efforts, he underlined, relies on worldwide commitment to the standardisation, harmonisation, and cooperation which countries and industry achieve together, as part of ICAO.

"These duties and capabilities are more important than ever today, as we confront together the dual challenges of controlling COVID-19, and mitigating the incredibly severe socio-economic effects it has led to by restricting air connectivity for both developed and developing societies.

"

The sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus, which has disrupted travel, the transportation industry overall, and operations of airlines and airports globally.

According to the ICAO, passenger seat capacity is down about 51 percent, entailing staggering economic losses of around $390 billion this year.

International Civil Aviation Day, observed on 7 December every year, was established by the UN General Assembly in 1996, recognizing the importance of international civil aviation to sustainable development.

The date also marks the anniversary of the 1944 signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, in Chicago, the United States.

Related Topics

Assembly World Technology United Nations Chicago United States December Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Duba ..

5 minutes ago

Commander Southern Command Lt General Waseem Ashra ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan effectively combating scourge of corrupti ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan, Netherlands hold 8th round of bilateral ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Cosmonauts to Be Inoculated With Sputnik V ..

15 minutes ago

228 among 523 closed industrial units restarted: K ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.