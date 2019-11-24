Innovation workshop held at Emirates Institute for Banking

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies, EIBFS, recently organised a workshop entitled, "Leading Innovators: How to engage and accelerate innovation in your bank," for 40 UAE nationals who graduated from its Leadership Development Programme, LDP.

The graduates were chosen from a cross-section of UAE-based banks, including RAK Bank, Noor Bank, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank and ADCB.

The workshop was conducted by Dr. David S. Ricketts, Innovation Fellow, Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre at Harvard University, who discussed how innovation is playing a major role in the growth of the banking and finance sector.

He also spoke about the need for banks to be more creative and innovative.

Addressing the graduates, Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, said, "Organised in association with the Darden school of business, the LDP is one of the most sought after programmes among the UAE banks, and involves the training and upskilling of banking employees in areas that are changing the landscape of the industry. It provides educational opportunities to UAE nationals to become the banking leaders of tomorrow."

Dr. Ricketts, who is a renowned technology, entrepreneurship and innovation speaker, has been associated with Carnegie Mellon University, Harvard University, MIT and North Carolina State University.