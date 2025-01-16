Innovations, Sustainable Fuels Propel Logistics Sector's Emission Reduction Path
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 10:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Mariam Al-Foudery, Group Sustainability Chief of Agility Logistics, emphasised the role of technology, renewable energy, and regulatory frameworks in supporting the sustainability of the logistics sector and reducing its carbon emissions amidst the growing global demand for shipping and supply services.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) today during the World Future Energy Summit held as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Al-Foudery said that countries such as the UAE are leading environmental policies that encourage more sustainable practices, highlighting various solutions the logistics sector can benefit from across its different fields.
In the air cargo sector, she pointed out that Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is one of the most prominent solutions. She noted that Menzies Aviation, a subsidiary of Agility Logistics Parks Group, through its membership in the Clean Skies Alliance, aims to increase sustainable aviation fuel use from under 1 to 10 percent by 2030, making it commercially viable at scale.
For maritime shipping, she mentioned clean or hybrid-powered vessels as a potential solution to support the sector's sustainability, referring to Tristar, through the first movers Coalition, has launched the first hybrid electric barge in the UAE.
She also highlighted sustainable warehouse design through "Agility Logistics Parks," which incorporates technologies such as automated lighting, enhanced insulation, and the use of renewable energy like solar thermal systems.
Al-Foudery emphasised the vast potential of renewable energy in operating warehouses and transportation, noting the reliance on solar energy in countries like the UAE and India, thanks to supportive regulatory policies.
Regarding the main challenges facing the logistics sector in achieving global sustainability goals, she identified the lack of supporting laws, the high costs of technology, and the lack of readiness in some markets.
