INSEAD Leadership Forum To Kick Off October 31

Sun 06th October 2019

INSEAD Leadership Forum to kick off October 31

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, and the National Alumni Association, NAA, in the UAE of INSEAD, one of the world's leading graduate business schools, have announced they are partnering to host the region’s first INSEAD NAA Leadership Forum in Dubai on 31st October, 2019.

The Forum will provide a platform for regional and global business leaders, policy makers, government officials and thought leaders across sectors to share ideas and perspectives on promoting sustainable economic growth in the middle East. The one-day event will feature discussions on a wide range of issues driving the future of the region in the areas of economy, society, culture, media, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Commenting on the partnership between GDMO and the INSEAD NAA in the UAE, Noora Al Abbar, Director of Strategic Media Affairs, Government of Dubai Media Office, said, "Our partnership with the INSEAD National Alumni Association is aligned with our objective of creating productive platforms for dialogue between various economic, social and cultural stakeholders on the critical issues that are shaping sustainable development in the region and across the world. The region’s first INSEAD NAA Leadership Forum is an exceptional opportunity to tap the collective wisdom and knowledge of a dynamic set of leaders, experts and influencers. At the Forum, we hope to generate new perspectives on key issues, find unique solutions to challenges, explore fresh strategic approaches, and stimulate new thinking that can contribute to the growth of our economies and societies."

The INSEAD NAA Leadership Forum will take a deeper look at the economic and social shifts taking place regionally and globally, and explore how countries in the Middle East can ride the waves of change to bring more growth and prosperity to the region.

One of the key focuses of Forum will be innovative programmes that promote economic diversification and growth.

Elias Aad, President of the INSEAD NAA in the UAE, commented, "Through its robust and diverse alumni network, the INSEAD National Alumni Association in the UAE aims to serve as an engagement and dialogue platform that inspires and drives thought leadership and innovation as a force for good not only for business but also the community as a whole. We are proud to partner with GDMO to organise the event, which serves as a great opportunity to showcase how strong collaborations between different stakeholders can foster business competitiveness and social impact."

"The participation of an outstanding group of regional and global business leaders and community shapers will help yield key takeaways for the attendees and stakeholders involved in shaping the future of the Middle East," he added.

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools,with campuses in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, INSEAD has consistently been ranked among the world’s top three business schools. The Financial Times ranked INSEAD first globally across all full-time MBA programmes in 2016 and 2017, and second in 2018. In 2019, INSEAD was ranked No. 3 in FT’s Global MBA Ranking.

The National Alumni Association in the UAE of INSEAD has the biggest alumni network in the Middle East and the most diverse among NAAs, globally. Its mission is to create bridges of opportunity for the INSEAD alumni base and to connect, develop and build on meaningful initiatives and latest topics of interest around the world. Currently, more than 1,000 INSEAD alumni members from more than 60 nationalities are present in the UAE, and the numbers are growing year after year.

More Stories From Middle East

