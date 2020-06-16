UrduPoint.com
Insider Trading In UAE Capital Markets Banned Effective Tuesday, June 16

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:00 AM

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effective Tuesday, June 16

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The insider trading at public shareholding companies listed in the UAE capital markets takes effect on Tuesday, June 16th, in compliance with the applicable regulations and rules issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market have called on listed shareholding companies and brokerage companies to implement the ban until the announcement of the financial statements for the second quarter of 2020.

