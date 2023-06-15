Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced that insiders’ trading prohibition period will start on 16th June, 2023, pending the full disclosure of the second quarter 2023 financial statements.

Subject to Article No.

(14) of SCA board of Directors’ Decision No. (2/R) of 2001 concerning the regulations as to Trading, Clearing, Settlement, Transfer of Ownership and Custody of Securities, the resolution shall be circulated to SCA, all listed companies, all departments at ADX, all brokers accredited by ADX, and all ADX investors.