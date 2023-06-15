UrduPoint.com

Insiders’ Trading Prohibition Period Starts Tomorrow: ADX

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced that insiders’ trading prohibition period will start on 16th June, 2023, pending the full disclosure of the second quarter 2023 financial statements.

Subject to Article No.

(14) of SCA board of Directors’ Decision No. (2/R) of 2001 concerning the regulations as to Trading, Clearing, Settlement, Transfer of Ownership and Custody of Securities, the resolution shall be circulated to SCA, all listed companies, all departments at ADX, all brokers accredited by ADX, and all ADX investors.

Related Topics

Resolution Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June All

Recent Stories

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

19 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

21 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.