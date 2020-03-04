Insights into new airport security technologies will be in sharp focus at Airport Security Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Insights into new airport security technologies will be in sharp focus at the Airport Security Conference being hosted as one of the three co-located events on Day 3 of the 20th edition of the Airport Show in Dubai on 24th June, 2020.

Being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, over 375 companies from 94 countries are expected to participate in the show. A key conference for the Global Airport Leaders Forum, the world’s leading airport B2B industry platform at the Dubai World Trade Centre, participants will debate over the widest range of security topics including Airport Cyber Security, Airport Security in Ground Operations and Safety and On-Time Performance and Proﬁtability.

Major General Pilot Ahmed Bin Thani, Assistant General Commander for Ports Affairs at Dubai Police, said, "Technology plays a key role to ensure effective airport management and secure operations. Dubai continues to give top priority to a safe and smooth travel experience for more than seven million passengers who use its two international airports every month.

Airports and airlines always explore new ways to simplify the overall travel experience by adopting smart technologies and solutions such as biometrics and automated checkpoints. Dubai continues to invest massively in deploying the best technology and smart solutions."

Daniyal Qureshi, Group Exhibition Director at Reed Exhibitions middle East, organisers of the Airport Show, said, "Airport Security now requires the best-in-class technology for greater speed and accuracy of data analysis, faster threat detection and passenger and cargo screening. In today’s aviation industry, each and every airport needs to leverage the best technologies and improve security methodologies."

The global airport security equipment market is expected to reach US$18.42 billion by 2025, according to a study. According to a SITA and Airports Council International survey, security is a top priority for over half of the world’s airports more than 225 airports that together manage 2.3 billion passengers.

Security is also a topmost priority for Gulf airports, which are expected to handle 450 million passengers this year, according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation.