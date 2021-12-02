‏Instagram launches first of its kind filter for UAE passport holders to celebrate Golden Jubilee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) Social media giant Instagram has launched a celebratory filter for passport holders of the United Arab Emirates to mark 50 years since the nation was founded.

In partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), Instagram developed the filter to be used for UAE passport and Expo passport holders. It is the first country to have this filter on the social networking site.

Users can point the camera towards their passport cover to activate the filter, which features colorful confetti, the golden 50 figure and the UAE national anthem.

Using augmented reality, the Instagram filter was created to coincide with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, which will officially commence on its National Day on 2 December.

In October, this year the UAE passport was named the strongest in the world by the Passport Index, an interactive online tool that provides users with insights on passports enabling them to compare and rate passports of different nations. The ranking is based on freedom of movement and visa-free travel for passport holders.

Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: "Having the UAE passport featured on Instagram as the first filter of its kind is a reflection of the nation working hard with technology and innovation partners on the global stage.

"Our efforts in strengthening the UAE passport underscore the tangible outcomes of the nation’s multilateral system, international relations and positive diplomacy, based on the values of equality, tolerance and mutual respect. It reaffirms the UAE’s position as a country that serves the common interests of society.

"As we mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and reflect on the nation’s milestone achievements, we encourage our UAE citizens residing locally and abroad to share the filter, interact and celebrate together in unity. The nation will be looking forward to the next five decades with ‘Projects of the 50’, a new round of national strategic projects that will pave the way for the country’s new era of political, economic and social development."

UAE passport holders can access the filter anywhere in the world via this link: www.instagram.com/ar/997790267749707