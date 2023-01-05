UrduPoint.com

Installation Of Solar Power Systems On RTA’s Buildings Reaches 75%

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) DUBAI, 5th January, 2023 (WAM) – The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 75% installation of solar power systems on a number of buildings and facilities in the emirate.

The project is aligned with the vision of the Dubai Government, the ‘Shams Dubai’ initiative, and the Dubai Clean Energy and Integrated Energy Strategy.

The Buildings and Facilities Department has embarked on this project to instal solar panels on several RTA buildings and facilities in partnership with the Dubai Carbon Center of Excellence (Dubai Carbon).


The project has been undertaken as part of a 20-year agreement with the Dubai Centre of Excellence for Carbon Control to power buildings with clean energy in line with the policies of the Shams Dubai initiative.

Eng. Abdul Rahman Al-Janahi, director of Buildings and Facilities at RTA, said: “We expect the solar power production to reach 21 megawatts (21 MWp) monthly, which will slash about 50 percent of the electricity bills for the listed buildings.”

