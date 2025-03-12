Open Menu

Instashop Enables Users To Donate To Fathers' Endowment Campaign Via App

March 12, 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) instashop, the leading online marketplace in the UAE, announced its support for the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

instashop users can donate to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign easily by downloading the app from Google Play store or Apple’s App Store, and choosing to donate amounts starting from AED10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 300, 400 or 500 in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign.

Nikola Cabarkapa, CEO of instashop, stated, “Our participation in the Fathers' Endowment campaign demonstrates our strong commitment to supporting meaningful community initiatives that reflect the UAE's deeply rooted culture of generosity. We are honoured to be a part of this important effort to provide sustainable healthcare to the poor and needy in less fortunate communities.

He added, “We're proud to offer a convenient way for our community to contribute to this worthy cause through our app, making a real and lasting difference in the lives of those most in need.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

