InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) InstaShop will participate in the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by enabling donations through its smart app.

The campaign aims to provide support to the world’s most vulnerable groups, especially victims of natural disasters and conflicts. It bolsters the UAE contribution to global efforts aimed at eradicating hunger, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

The InstaShop app provides an easy platform for users to donate the value of meals, in amounts of AED10, AED50, AED100, AED300 or AED500, thereby joining the campaign.

Ioanna Angelidaki, Co-founder and CMO of the company, said, "We are incredibly proud to announce that InstaShop will be joining the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign and support the endeavour of launching the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

“As a company that enables the provision of essential goods and services to people across the country, we understand the importance of access to food and the impact it can have on people's lives.

This is a cause that is close to our hearts, and we are committed to doing our part to help alleviate hunger by supporting UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.”

The campaign aims to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programmes and targeted processes to effectively support vulnerable groups.

Donation Channels In addition to donating through the InstaShop app, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

