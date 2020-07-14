Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability recognised as NOCN Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability, IEMS Academy, has been recognised as an NOCN Centre and will launch a number of qualifications within the Environmental, Sustainable and Resource sector. IEMS will start with offering a Level 1 Qualification, the IEMS Award Principles of Waste and Resource Management which is a co-branded certification course.

As part of Bee’ah, the UAE-based environmental services and sustainability pioneer, IEMS academy delivers combined training and development programmes to upskill businesses and professionals for current and future demands, especially in the environment and sustainability spheres.

The UK-based NOCN is a highly regarded leader in vocational skills development and apprenticeships, and an international Awarding Organisation and End Point Assessment Organisation, EPAO, that provides quality education.

Commenting on the NOCN Centre approval and co-branded qualifications, Sami Handley, Director at IEMS Academy, said: "The IEMS Academy is passionate about providing world-class training and development programmes and qualifications that will prepare businesses and individuals for jobs of the future. Our vision also includes developing qualification pathways for young students, equipping them with the tools and resources to facilitate their entry into renowned universities and complete their Bachelor and Master degrees.

'' ''We are proud to support the UAE’s vision for a future-ready workforce that will drive a knowledge-based economy," he added.

Tim Dawkins, business Development Manager ASEAN at NOCN Centre, added: "As a UK-based education and skills charity, established in 1987, we have a long history of helping jobseekers to secure sustainable employment and develop themselves by collaborating with employers, training providers and individuals. We are delighted to partner with IEMS to help them with their admirable target of providing cutting-edge learning and development opportunities at all levels. These types of collaborations are the key to shared prosperity and sustainable development."

The IEMS Award Principles of Waste and Resource Management qualification will provide an overview of waste and resource management, including how to work safely in the industry, along with knowledge of the circular economy. It will address the need for sustainability in the sector, and share an understanding of the legislation that ensures environmental protection. It will also ensure that the individuals operate in a safe environment using equipment and vehicles and underscore the importance of working in a team and communicating with others.