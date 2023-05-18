UrduPoint.com

Integrate Middle East 2023 Concludes In Dubai

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) Integrate middle East, the significant new learning and networking event for the entire Professional Audio Visual (Pro AV) integration value chain, successfully concluded its three-day exhibition today, Thursday, May 18th, 2023.

The three-day event presented the ideal forum for the global Pro AV and Media Technology communities to gather and exchange the most recent developments and best practices in the industry. Co-located with CABSAT 2023 in its 29th edition, the launch took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where a dedicated show floor highlighted the power of integrated Pro AV technology solutions.

Among the live and interactive demonstrations was a 3D digital experience on a 100 sqm LED digital wall, and an experiential interaction opportunity with a 90 sqm screen, both constructed by Absen, a leading provider of digital display solutions. Other features around the show floor included Pro AV displays including an Interactive Learning Zone; Multi-Conference Demo Arena; Smart Home Simulator; Digital Signage, education Technologies; Command and Control Rooms, and Live Event Solutions.

This year’s Summit heard speakers from Shure, Global Signage Alliance, HL Group, Newtek, HQWS, the University of Southern California, and other organisations, provide presentations, speaker sessions, and panel discussions for attendees.

Attendees were able to stay up-to-date with the most recent developments in technology and hear best practices from top industry experts by attending these thought-provoking debates on current industry trends, such as the future of the Pro AV sector; the growing use of virtual and AI technology and IoT; the rising giant of eSports; touchless transportation journey; remote delivery of events; phygital stores with XR, and new revenue streams unlocked by Pro AV.

With its remarkable showcase of cutting-edge Pro AV technology from industry leaders across various verticals, Integrate Middle East's inaugural event brought together a diverse range of industries and providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the latest and most innovative Pro AV technology solutions.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Education Dubai Alliance Middle East May Media Event From Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Gov ..

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of European Bank for Re ..

57 seconds ago
 Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by ..

Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by 26%

1 minute ago
 UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement b ..

UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement between Russia and Ukraine for ..

1 minute ago
 UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks ..

UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks to Ukraine - UK Deputy Defense ..

4 minutes ago
 Wardag condemns PTI negative propaganda

Wardag condemns PTI negative propaganda

4 minutes ago
 Ex south Punjab PTI MPAs condemn May 9 vandalism

Ex south Punjab PTI MPAs condemn May 9 vandalism

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.