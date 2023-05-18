Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) Integrate middle East, the significant new learning and networking event for the entire Professional Audio Visual (Pro AV) integration value chain, successfully concluded its three-day exhibition today, Thursday, May 18th, 2023.

The three-day event presented the ideal forum for the global Pro AV and Media Technology communities to gather and exchange the most recent developments and best practices in the industry. Co-located with CABSAT 2023 in its 29th edition, the launch took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where a dedicated show floor highlighted the power of integrated Pro AV technology solutions.

Among the live and interactive demonstrations was a 3D digital experience on a 100 sqm LED digital wall, and an experiential interaction opportunity with a 90 sqm screen, both constructed by Absen, a leading provider of digital display solutions. Other features around the show floor included Pro AV displays including an Interactive Learning Zone; Multi-Conference Demo Arena; Smart Home Simulator; Digital Signage, education Technologies; Command and Control Rooms, and Live Event Solutions.

This year’s Summit heard speakers from Shure, Global Signage Alliance, HL Group, Newtek, HQWS, the University of Southern California, and other organisations, provide presentations, speaker sessions, and panel discussions for attendees.

Attendees were able to stay up-to-date with the most recent developments in technology and hear best practices from top industry experts by attending these thought-provoking debates on current industry trends, such as the future of the Pro AV sector; the growing use of virtual and AI technology and IoT; the rising giant of eSports; touchless transportation journey; remote delivery of events; phygital stores with XR, and new revenue streams unlocked by Pro AV.

With its remarkable showcase of cutting-edge Pro AV technology from industry leaders across various verticals, Integrate Middle East's inaugural event brought together a diverse range of industries and providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the latest and most innovative Pro AV technology solutions.