Integrate Middle East highlights AV innovation on Day Two

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) Integrate middle East garnered global recognition from the Pro AV and media technology communities during its inaugural edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 16 to 18, 2023.

In addition to showcasing the latest trends and technologies in the Pro AV industry, the exhibition's first day featured a series of sessions and panel discussions at the Integrate ME 2023 Summit. Led by international thought leaders and industry experts, the discussions covered a wide range of topics, including Immersive Digital Experiences for the Hospitality and Healthcare Sector, AI and the Digital Signage Industry, Redefining Visual Experiences and the Evolution of Display Technologies. The sessions also explored various significant trends and challenges facing the Pro AV ecosystem.

On the second day of the conference, debates continued with talks on The Critical Role of Audio in the Workplace, focusing on fostering positive work culture through audio solutions, and eSports as a Serious business for AV, delving into potential market opportunities within the eSports sector.

During the Integrate Summit, Takashi Kudo, Communications Director of international arts collective TeamLab, confirmed that TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will be completed in 2024. The project aims to create an immersive, inspirational space at the intersection of art and technology, marking TeamLab's first large-scale venture in the MENA region.

Kudo highlighted how digital technology has revolutionised artistic expression, breaking free from physical constraints and offering visitors a new perspective on the world around them.

The summit's agenda will continue to address key subjects, with the closing stage exploring business-critical digital signage, phygital stores with XR, content-driven 3D advertising, remote delivery of events, new revenue streams enabled by Pro AV technologies, and more.

Integrate Middle East, co-located with CABSAT, provides a platform to showcase the latest and most innovative Pro AV technologies through demonstrations, educational sessions, and discussions. The event aims to inspire and inform professionals about emerging trends in the sector. It caters to various industries, including education, media, entertainment, hospitality, retail, communication, corporate, events, and real estate.

The exhibition will run until May 18, 2023, with the anticipation of significant outcomes during its final day. Attendees can explore a wide range of products and solutions from global Pro AV technology providers, including digital signage, cutting-edge command and control rooms, Pro AV tech for live events, and smart buildings.