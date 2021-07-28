UrduPoint.com
Integrated Transport Centre Allows Trucks To Use Al Ain-Dubai Road /E66/ Off-peak Hours

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:15 PM

Integrated Transport Centre allows trucks to use Al Ain-Dubai road /E66/ off-peak hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), in cooperation with Al Ain Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police, has announced that starting today 28 July 2021, trucks travelling from and to Dubai, will be allowed to use Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Road (Al Ain-Dubai Road - E66) through Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain during off-peak hours.

This is from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am, taking into consideration that the maximum weight should not exceed 45 tons.

ITC noted that the other rules prohibiting trucks from using other roads are still effective. Trucks are still not permitted to use Al Shiwayb Street towards northern emirates until the current construction work is completed.

The centre stated that this step will promote investment, provide suitable infrastructures to facilitate the commercial activity between the emirates, support the trucks traffic and enhance the level of traffic safety.

ITC pointed out that by allowing trucks to use Al Ain-Dubai Road (E66), time and distance spent on these trips will be shortened, the operational cost will be reduced and the roads infrastructure will be preserved.

It also urged drivers not to park their vehicles in undesignated parking spaces. ITC has also pointed out that trucks are not allowed in residential areas and that drivers should not park their vehicles in these areas.

According to the Federal Traffic Law, penalties are enforced against trucks that do not comply with the determined timings to use the roads or exceed the weight limit allowed; 45 tons for each truck.

