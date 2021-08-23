Integrated Transport Centre allows using all to multi-storey car parking spaces in Abu Dhabi city using one subscription permit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) In support of the public to make using multi-storey parking spaces easier, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced that multi-storey car park subscribers can now use all seven multi-storey car parks in Abu Dhabi city at no extra charge.

ITC emphasised that the aim of this initiative is to make parking easier for multi-storey car park subscribers and to provide ample vehicle spaces for them by allowing them to use their subscriptions in all multi-storey facilities in the city.

ITC also aims to encourage the public to use these multi-storey car parks to alleviate congestion in surface parking areas, and thus raise customer satisfaction with the city’s parking services.

ITC stated that the total number of parking spaces available in multi-storey car parks on the island of Abu Dhabi is now 3,788, spread across 7 car parks. Of these, 31 spots are specifically dedicated for People of Determination, and 182 are reserved for women drivers. The car parks also include 16 parking spaces to charge hybrid vehicles.

ITC explained that each subscriber to multi-storey parking facilities will receive a magnetic subscription card to be used at the entry and exit barriers in all multi-storey car parks which use the latest international state-of-the-art technology. The system has also a number-plate reading camera that helps to identify the subscriber’s information, giving them easy access to the building.

One subscription card will now facilitate entry at all seven multi-storey car parks in Abu Dhabi Island without the need to pay the additional fee previously charged for using other car parks.

ITC noted that multi-storey parking spots in Abu Dhabi Island are spread across seven different locations: Parking Building No. 1 in Sector East 1-3, and Parking Building No. 3 in Sector East 5, Parking Building No. 4 in Sector East 8, Parking Building No. 5 in Sector East 2-3, Parking Building No. 6 in Sector East 6, Parking Building No. 7 in Sector East 6, and Parking Building No. 8 in Sector East 11.

Motorists can obtain quarterly, semi-annual or annual parking subscriptions for their vehicles, at a fee commensurate with the duration of the subscription. The subscription fee for the use of multi-storey car parks is AED 1,369 for 3 months, AED 2,738 for six months and AED 5,475 for the whole year.

Subscribers can apply for subscriptions either by visiting the ITC’s official website at www.itc.gov.ae, and ITC Customer Happiness Centre located at Abu Dhabi Municipality, or Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres - TAMM, while attaching the necessary documentation, which are the Emirates identity card and the vehicle ownership card, and the subscription is immediately granted once the conditions are met, the necessary documents submitted, and the fees paid.

For more information about this service, please visit ITC website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850.