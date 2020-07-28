Integrated Transport Centre announces free parking in Abu Dhabi during Eid Al Adha holiday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that surface public parking bays will be free of charge starting from Thursday, 30th July, 2020 until 7:59 AM on Monday, 3rd August, 2020.

ITC urges motorists not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow.

ITC has also advocated the public to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9:00 PM to 8:00 AM.

Customer’s Happiness Centres remote working will resume after the holiday on Monday. ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres are currently working remotely following the "Our services from your home" initiative. All services can be accessed on ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, requested by email customer.care@itc.gov.ae or Darb Smart phone application. Customers Happiness Centres can also be contacted at 80088888.