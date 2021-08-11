Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during Hijri New Year Holiday

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that its surface public parking spaces will be free of charge during the Hijri New Year (1443) holiday on Thursday, 12th August. It also announced the working hours of Customer’s Happiness Centres, Darb timings and bus and ferry services schedules.

ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday and will resume work on Sunday, 15th August.

Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website, Darbi and Darb apps. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 around the clock.

Surface parking spaces will be free of charge during the holiday starting Thursday, 12 August until 7:59 am on Saturday, 14th August. Additionally, Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge during the official holiday.

ITC calls upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow. ITC also urged the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am.

ITC announced that Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during Hijri New Year holiday on Thursday, 12th August. Toll gate charges will resume on Saturday, 14th August during usual peak hours from 7:00 to 9:00 am, and from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. That is in order to ensure a smooth traffic flow during these timings.

Public buses and ferry services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will operate according to the same schedule of official holidays.

Public transport users are requested to follow the precautionary measures while using buses or ferries and use Darbi app to check trip timings and avoid waiting in the stations.