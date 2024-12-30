Open Menu

Integrated Transport Centre Announces Services Schedule During New Year Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 02:45 PM

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the timings and operations of its Customer Happiness Centres, surface parking, Darb toll gates, public buses, Driver and Vehicle Licencing services during the New Year Holiday, which will be on Wednesday, 1st January 2025.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday on Wednesday, and work will resume on Thursday, 2nd January 2025.

However, customers may continue to apply for the services online using the Abu Dhabi Mobility website: https://admobility.gov.ae/, Darbi, Darb websites and apps, and through the “TAMM” platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Customers can also contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge on Wednesday and will resume at 8:00 am on Thursday.

Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will be free during the official holiday.

Abu Dhabi Mobility called on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and to avoid behaviours that would hinder traffic flow. It also urged drivers to park properly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 pm till 8:00 am.

Abu Dhabi Mobility has also announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Wednesday. Toll gate fees will be reactivated on Thursday during peak hours (from 07:00 am to 09:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm).

As for public bus services and schedules, Abu Dhabi Mobility stated that the bus services will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays while conducting additional regional and intercity trips.

