Integrated Transport Centre announces the implementation of 2,175 additional parking spaces in Al Ain City

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 19th August 2021 (WAM) – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the implementation of 2,175 new premium and standard parking spaces in five sectors located in Al Mutaredh and Al Muwaiji areas in Al Ain City starting from Sunday, August 22, 2021.

This comes as the second phase of implementing public parking management system in Al Ain in which aims to reduce random parking and enhance the traffic flow.

ITC stated that the implementation includes 2,058 parking spaces in Al Mutaredh area; 55 of which are located in Al Jazaa sector, 388 parking spaces in Hai Al Jabal sector, 769 parking spaces in Uqdat Al Muwaiji sector, and 846 parking spaces in Oud Al Hosn sector in addition to 117 parking spaces in Al Muwaiji area (Al Muwaiji Fort sector).

Al Jazaa sector (Souq Al Mutaredh) is bordered by Zayed Bin Sultan Street in the north, Sultan Bin Zayed Al Awwal Street in the south, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Awwal Street in the east and Al Baladiyah Street in the west. Hai Al Jabal sector is bordered by Khalifa Bin Zayed Street in the north, Zayed Bin Sultan Street in the south, Al Baladiyah Street in the east, Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Awwal Street in the west.

Ugdat Al Muwaiji sector is bordered by Shakboot Bin Sultan in the north, Khalifa Bin Zayed Street in the south, Al Baladiyah Street in the east and Al Shamikh Street in the west. Oud Al Hosn sector is bordered by Shakboot Bin Sultan in the north, Khalifa Bin Zayed Street in the south, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Awwal Street in the east and Al Baladiyah Street in the south. Al Muwaiji Fort sector is bordered by Shakboot Bin Sultan in the north, Khalifa Bin Zayed Street in the west, Al Shamikh Street in the east and Zayed Al Awwal Street in the west.

This comes in part of ITC’s plan to manage parking spaces in Al Ain City and offer long-term solutions to resolve parking issues and maintain a smooth traffic flow. It also helps in decreasing illegal and random parking, enabling the optimal use of available parking spaces and shortening the search time for parking spaces, and accordingly, adding to the convenience of users.

ITC advises motorists to follow parking regulations at all times, not to park vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow.