Integrated Transport Centre expands public transport network in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, in Abu Dhabi has announced the addition of 40 new buses for Abu Dhabi’s residents and visitors starting from October 11, 2019, as part of its endeavour to improve the public transport network.

This is part of a public transport network development project to purchase 327 new buses at a cost of AED473 million.

"The enhancement of the public transport network in Abu Dhabi follows ITC’s strategy to develop the services offered to the public. This will consequently contribute to instilling an integrated and sustainable transport network," said Mohammed Hamad Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Public Transport Sector at ITC.

The purchase of new buses will cater to the travel demand for Abu Dhabi’s residents by offering them comfortable and secured bus services, Al Muhairi added.

The 40 new buses will improve the current bus network and increase the frequency of bus services, especially during peak hours. Additionally, the new buses will improve the connectivity between different areas in Abu Dhabi Region and serve more passengers.

"The new buses support ITC’s plan to enhance public transport service network just before the implementation of the toll gate system in Abu Dhabi on October 15, 2019," stated Ateeq Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Operations Director, Public Transport Sector at ITC.

"ITC will increase the number of daily services offered as 147 bus trips will be added to the bus network on the main bridges connecting Abu Dhabi Island. Of these additional bus trips, 124 were added during peak hours which will make travelling by public transport easier. The new step will help reduce the number of private vehicles entering Abu Dhabi City and reduce traffic congestion," he stated.

The buses are designed according to the highest quality and safety standards and they are equipped with smart systems for payment and route tracking along with CCTV cameras to offer a safe bus service to all users. It is also equipped with facilities to support the use by People of Determination.