Integrated Transport Centre Improves Public Bus Services In Abu Dhabi And Al Dhafra Regions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced that new bus service enhancement will be implemented in Abu Dhabi Region and Al Dhafra Region on Friday, June 26, 2020. This comes in part of ITC’s endeavour to improve the quality of services offered as well as creating an integrated and sustainable public transport network.

Bus Service Enhancement in Abu Dhabi Region Bus Route Modifications Service 43 will be extended to Mushrif Co-Operative Society .

Service 216 will be extended to Mohamed Bin Zayed City Bus Station via Khalifa Souk.

Service F1 will operate between Makani Mall and Reef Village via Al Falah.

Bus Route Frequency Improvements Services 7, 9, 22, 40, 44, 54, 55, 56, 63, 65, 71, 94, X4 and X5 will operate every 15 minutes during peak hours, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.

Service 23 will operate every 30 minutes during peak hours, and every 60 minutes during off-peak hours.

Services 102, 160 and 170 will operate every 15 minutes during peak hours.

Services 175 and 407 will operate every 30 minutes during peak hours.

Bus Service Enhancement in Al Dhafra Region Bus Route Modifications in Madinat Zayed Service 662 will operate between Jaber Camp and Maraba’a Al Dhafra via Industrial Area.

Service 663 will provide direct connection between the old industrial area and Madinat Zayed Hospital via Madinat Zayed Bus Station.

Service 664 will provide direct connection between old industrial area and Baynuna area via Madinat Zayed Bus Station without any transfers.

Service 665 will operate between Police Station and Camel Farm Khalifa Mosque via Shabiya Difa’a.

Bus Route Modifications in Al Ruwais Service 881 will terminate at Ruwais ADWEA and provide direct connectivity between Al Ruwais Central Bus Station, Jebel Al Dhanna Ferry Terminal, and Jebel Dhanna ADNOC.

Service 882 will terminate at Ruwais Mall and provide direct connectivity between Al Ruwais Central Bus Station and Jebel Dhanna Ferry Terminal.

Service 880 within Al Ruwais will provide direct connectivity to passengers travelling between Ghayati and Al Ruwais Central Bus Station.

New Bus Routes in Al Ruwais Services 883 and 884 will connect local residential areas with Al Ruwais Hospital and Al Ruwais Mall providing direct connectivity between the Ruwais ADNOC Bus Station and Al Ruwais Central Bus Station to support intercity and regional passenger transfers.

The above changes are a result of an extensive study of the bus services that focused on the public demand and aims to offer wider service coverage and better connectivity.

ITC will continue to undertake the necessary precautionary measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). All public buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will undergo disinfection after every bus trip and extensive sterilising at night when they return to bus depots. All contact surfaces such as ticket vending machines will be disinfected on a regular basis to ensure the safety of our passengers.

