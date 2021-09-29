Integrated Transport Centre now offers live data of Abu Dhabi public bus on Google Maps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced the availability of real-time updates of public bus data on Google Maps.

ITC confirmed that real-time updates will now be available on Google Maps for bus schedules and routes for commuters in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The service helps passengers to access the bus schedules in real time and also contributes to improving the quality of services provided by ITC to users of public transport, making it easier and more suitable for the needs of residents.

ITC noted that the availability of real-time public transport information on Google Maps is designed to facilitate the bus-user experience and provide real-time information and updates about the service route on the map, bus service numbers, bus stop locations and station numbers, which contributes to saving time and effort for all bus users, enriching the customer experience and raising levels of satisfaction.

ITC pointed out that the service supports its ongoing efforts to promote easy and safe public transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it allows all passengers, including residents, visitors and tourists in the Emirate, to plan their daily commute or trips in advance, and display the routes of the public bus network in a clear and rapid way.

ITC confirms that it continues its efforts to provide an integrated transport network that connects all parts of the emirate and is suitable for all segments of society, noting that the public bus services operate according to specific timings which the public can view by visiting the official website at www.itc.gov.ae or contacting the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or through the "Darbi" smart services.