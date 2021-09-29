UrduPoint.com

Integrated Transport Centre Now Offers Live Data Of Abu Dhabi Public Bus On Google Maps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Integrated Transport Centre now offers live data of Abu Dhabi public bus on Google Maps

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced the availability of real-time updates of public bus data on Google Maps.

ITC confirmed that real-time updates will now be available on Google Maps for bus schedules and routes for commuters in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The service helps passengers to access the bus schedules in real time and also contributes to improving the quality of services provided by ITC to users of public transport, making it easier and more suitable for the needs of residents.

ITC noted that the availability of real-time public transport information on Google Maps is designed to facilitate the bus-user experience and provide real-time information and updates about the service route on the map, bus service numbers, bus stop locations and station numbers, which contributes to saving time and effort for all bus users, enriching the customer experience and raising levels of satisfaction.

ITC pointed out that the service supports its ongoing efforts to promote easy and safe public transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it allows all passengers, including residents, visitors and tourists in the Emirate, to plan their daily commute or trips in advance, and display the routes of the public bus network in a clear and rapid way.

ITC confirms that it continues its efforts to provide an integrated transport network that connects all parts of the emirate and is suitable for all segments of society, noting that the public bus services operate according to specific timings which the public can view by visiting the official website at www.itc.gov.ae or contacting the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or through the "Darbi" smart services.

Related Topics

Google Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

2 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

2 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

17 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

47 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral reloca ..

AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral relocation research efforts

47 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.