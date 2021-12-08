Integrated Transport Centre offers a transport plan in support of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced its support to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that is taking place at Yas Marina Circuit from December 9, 2021 to December 12, 2021. The transport services offered by ITC aim to offer the public with safe, secured and integrated transport to deliver them to and from the race venue.

Being a strategic partner, ITC works with the organising committee to manage the traffic flow during the event in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police. A comprehensive plan was prepared for the transport to cater to the needs of the public during the event including bus and vehicle routes, traffic signals and managing the traffic.

The ITC has also confirmed that it will be providing road service patrols that would be in charge of offering support by managing traffic and immediately responding to any incident that could impede the traffic flow on Yas Island and the roads leading to it.

In addition, the ITC has allocated 55 buses to transport visitors and event organizers, 15 buses of which will transport users of Paddock Club’s pit stops, while 35 Yas Circuit Circular bus shuttles will transport users from Yas Mall parking lots - Tryano gate, to the race track gates, Yas Island hotels, and the entertainment zones.

Additionally, 5 buses will be allocated to transport the event organizing volunteers from their assembly point outside Yas Island to Yas Circuit before and after the end of their duty.

ITC also confirmed that approximately 2,100 taxis will be allocated to serve the event audience, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM over the course of 4 days. Furthermore, a team will organize the movement of taxis before the start of the event until its wrap-up and during the accompanying entertainment events and parties.

ITC indicated that event management is part of the public transport network. Therefore, it assigned a qualified Emirati team to manage many main events hosted in Abu Dhabi by planning and offering immediate response to ensure the safety of the audience.

The ITC strives to contribute to the organizing of main events held in Abu Dhabi which comes in part of its effort to assure the success of these events and support the development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by offering secured transport and improve the quality of life.