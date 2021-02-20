Integrated Transport Centre offers its transport services for visitors of IDEX and NAVDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced its readiness to serve the transport needs of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) visitors that are hosted in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on February 21-25, 2021.

In support of the main events hosted in Abu Dhabi Emirate, ITC offers its transport services to facilitate attending them. Additionally, it prepares a comprehensive plan to determine the number of buses and taxis required to ensure that safe and convenient services are offered to the visitors of the event.

ITC stated that 10 public buses have been dedicated for the event. The visitors of IDEX and NAVDEX can use public buses available to transport them to and from ANDEC from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Buses will depart from two points; one is from Al Mina with a frequency of 30 minutes and the other will depart from Zayed sports City with a frequency of 15 minutes.

ITC assures the users of public buses that it will continue to follow all the precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone.

Buses capacity is reduced to 50%, physical distancing is followed, drivers and passengers are required to wear face masks along with sterilising the buses regularly before and after each working shift. Noting that 100% of the drivers have already taken the vaccine.

Moreover, 800 taxi vehicles have been allocated to serve the visitors of the event from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Noting that taxi passengers can use Apple Pay and samsung Pay using Abu Dhabi Taxi app in all taxi vehicles. In addition, ITC ensured that all taxis undergo regular integrated sterilising twice a day, no more than two passengers are allowed in the back seat of a taxi and that all drivers are obligated to wear face masks and should do regular health check-ups.

As part of ITC’s integrated plan to enhance the smoothness of the traffic flow in the venue of the event, the Traffic Management Centre, in cooperation with ITC’s stakeholders, will manage the intersections near the event’s venue, traffic signals will also be managed to decrease any congestion that might be caused, variable message signs (VMS) will be used to post notifications for the drivers along with offering Road Service Patrols (RSP) to improve the level of traffic safety.