Integrated Transport Centre Replaces Paper Parking Tickets With E-tickets

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has announced that starting from Sunday, 24th October, 2021, inspectors will stop printing public parking tickets in the emirate and issue them electronically instead.

E-tickets will now appear via text messages including all necessary details pertaining to the violation.

This initiative supports the process of digital transformation of the ITC services and the expansion of the base of smart services.

ITC urges the public to ensure that the contact information contains a valid phone number so that they receive any public parking violations notification. This step will also enable them to benefit from the 25 percent discount in case the e-ticket fine has been paid within 30 days of issuance.

