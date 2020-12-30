UrduPoint.com
Integrated Transport Centre Resumes Six Intercity Bus Services Between Abu Dhabi Emirate Cities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Integrated Transport Centre resumes six intercity bus services between Abu Dhabi Emirate Cities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that intercity public bus services will be resumed in order to fulfil the public demand starting from 31st December, 2020.

Intercity public bus services in the emirate will be resumed according to a modified schedule. Services that will be resumed are: X90 between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Cities, and services: X60, X62, X86, X87 and X88 between Al Dhafra Region and Abu Dhabi City.

These services will be resumed as two trips at least in each direction, 25 per cent of the previous intercity services of Al Dhafra Region and 50 per cent of the previous intercity services in Al Ain City because of the high demand.

This is part of the first phase of gradually resuming all public bus services back to their normal schedules before the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas the public demand will be monitored in order to increase public bus services accordingly in the future with ensuring the compliance with the preventive measures to preserve the safety of public transport users.

For the safety of the public, ITC regularly sterilises public buses, reduced buses capacity to 50 per cent, applied physical distancing, obligated drivers and passengers to wear face masks in buses and bus stops and installed thermal cameras at the entrance gates. ITC also advises all passengers to follow the preventive procedures to maintain the safety of all.

