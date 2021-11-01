UrduPoint.com

Integrated Transport Centre Wins Two Awards At International Economic Awards 2021

Mon 01st November 2021

Integrated Transport Centre wins two awards at International Economic Awards 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has been selected as the Best Emerging Leader in Transport by the International Economic Awards 2021.

This is in appreciation of his dedicated efforts towards supervising many projects that were implemented by ITC of the Department of Municipalities and Transport during the year. That is in addition to the initiatives Al Marzouqi has led in which resulted in enhancing the quality of services offered to the public. These initiatives enabled ITC to effectively control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and fully respond to the circumstances by utilizing technical and smart applications and solutions in supporting the society.

ITC was also awarded with the Best Transport Planning Management System for its Strategic Transport Evaluation and Assessment Model for Abu Dhabi Emirate (STEAM+) project. The project is a sophisticated multi-modal travel demand tool that uses AI and Big Data analytics to support the decision-making process and prepare the transport master plans for the Emirate in order to achieve the sustainable development objectives.

The model incorporates the latest information on the mobility patterns in the Emirate, following a comprehensive analysis of the public’s traveling behaviours, and transport needs, in addition to utilizing big data at ITC and its stakeholders. This aids in understanding mobility patterns while acquainting them with the future needs of the public in this sector.

The project included the development of an integrated modelling system that contains of big database that was developed to understand the travelling behaviour and public transport demand. That is along with developing the STEAM BIRDSEYE digital interface to support data analysis.

The International Economic Awards celebrate significant achievements and innovative projects annually within number of different fields.

