Integration of services between federal and local governments is a priority, says Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, met with the Secretaries of the UAE executive councils during the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi today.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour emphasised the need to maintain close cooperation and integration in plans and policies at the Federal and local levels, in order to achieve a significant leap in the legislative, service and economic systems in the UAE.

This statement was made during the meeting chaired by Sheikh Mansour in the first day of 3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings, which was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sultan Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary General of Sharjah Executive Council; Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary General of Ajman Executive Council; Mohammed Saeed Al Danahani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court; Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council; Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary General of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council; and Rashid Al Ameri, Under Secretary for Government Coordination at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Featuring high on the meeting's agenda were the discussions of a number of important coordination plans and initiatives. These plans are focusing on the importance of integrating government services, enhancing international competitiveness indicators and ease of doing business. Furthermore, supporting the integration of policies and legislation between the federal and local sectors, as well as achieving the objectives of the Emiratisation file in the UAE.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed stressed on the need to enable the growth of the economic sector through reviewing the government fees, increasing the UAE competitiveness by promoting a business-friendly environment, and the importance of working on the integration of government services to serve the UAE citizens. Additionally, he stressed the need for coordination between business agendas at the local and federal levels.

The importance of Emiratisation as a national priority was also reaffirmed during the meeting. Sheikh Mansour recalled the resolutions issued by the Cabinet to support the Emiratisation portfolio in the UAE, most notably: the formation of the Emiratisation Committee.

This committee membership includes representatives from local authorities to coordinate to follow up on the adoption of Emiratisation mechanisms in the federal government, raising the percentage of Emiratisation in a number of important sectors, raising the percentage of Emiratisation in the support services of government and semi-government entities, as well as upskilling national calibers to work in the private sector.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings represent the largest annual national gathering, aiming to unify the government work as a single system at the federal and local level. Development issues are discussed annually with representatives of national sectors at all levels of government, officials and decision-makers to establish a developmental vision leading up to the UAE Centennial 2071.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings at its third edition was held in Abu Dhabi, chaired jointly by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.