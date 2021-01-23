Intensive preparations underway for 18th edition of ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 18th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2021) will be held from 27th September to 3rd October, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

In line with the directives of the wise leadership, ADIHEX will be held over a period of 7 days for the first time, in response to demand by both visitors and exhibitors.

Local, regional, and international companies have praised this positive shift as part of the exhibition’s development strategy over the next five years (2021-2025), which reflects the growing public turnout.

It also meets the aspirations of falconry, hunting, equestrian and heritage enthusiasts around the world.

While the percentage of reservations by exhibiting companies for the upcoming edition has already reached about 70 percent to date, it is expected that more new exhibitors from different continents will be attracted this year to take part in the largest event of its kind in the middle East and Africa.

Over 670 prestigious brands from 41 countries were featured in the previous edition, occupying an area of 45,000 m2.

All the relevant information has been made available to companies wishing to participate through the exhibition website www.adihex.com and social media platforms. The application form for exhibitors can be completed and signed online.

The Exhibitor Zone on the website also allows participants to book various services and follow up on all important information regarding the event, which can all be accessed in one place through a dedicated account provided to them.

Available services include updating the company profile, sharing information and photos about products and services, uploading promotional materials, receiving the latest news about the company as well as press releases, in addition to accessing the Exhibitor Manual, downloading the Event Brochure which includes all the details regarding the rates for reserving spaces, as well as the sponsorship packages and their various benefits. Marketing support is also available.

The Emirates Falconers’ Club has launched an interactive digital brochure on the exhibition website www.adihex.com for exhibitors and sponsors alike. It provides an interactive floorplan of the exhibition for anyone wishing to participate in the upcoming edition. Exhibitors can directly choose their desired available space, complete all reservation procedures remotely, as well as choose the additional services they want, such as organising the activities and events associated with the exhibition.

The interactive digital version of the "Event Brochure" is available in both Arabic and English. Exhibitors and sponsors can choose various marketing packages that suit their requirements and needs, market their brands and expand their reach internationally. Some of these packages include free spaces and valuable marketing benefits.

Exhibitors and sponsors can also benefit from the ability to communicate with all other exhibiting companies, sponsors, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders about their activities, products and services to obtain the maximum possible business opportunities and partnerships.

All participants who confirm their registration for ADIHEX 2021 will have direct access to the B2B platform for direct businesses between companies The Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, has emphasised that Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is one of the most important global events concerned with cultural heritage and sustainable hunting.

It reflects the keenness of the wise leadership to preserve the sports of our ancestors, reinforce the notions of Emirati originality, emanate pride in the national identity and heritage, as well as strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as an economic hub with a prominent standing on the international stage.

The Chairman has expressed his enthusiasm in the fact that the next edition of ADIHEX coincides with the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the UAE. The Organising Committee is highly confident that it will maintain the series of successes that have been achieved by the event since its first edition, this thanks to the great support that the exhibition receives from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. In addition, continued oversight is provided by the patron of the exhibition, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

The exhibition holds a leading position at the forefront of international hunting exhibitions in terms of the number of visitors. It also plays an important role in attracting tourists from the GCC region and across the globe. Since 2003, more than 1.6 million visitors have visited ADIHEX.

The exhibition’s expansion plan includes improving the contents of the event by featuring innovative services, technologies and activities in a renewed vision. It also aims to implement the role of the exhibition in preserving the national heritage and achieving sustainable hunting.

"Sustainability & Heritage.. A Reborn Aspiration" has been chosen as the theme for the upcoming edition of the exhibition, in recognition of the efforts of Abu Dhabi and the world to enhance the sustainability of the environment, hunting, heritage sports and related businesses. It also highlights the comprehensive strategy that has been formulated to develop the event and allow the hosting of more activities and features, that were built on the successes of past editions in a reborn aspiration.

Abu International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition, which was initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi in 2003, represents an ongoing success in preserving the environment and sustainable hunting, showcasing heritage, raising the awareness of youth and all generations regarding authentic Emirati traditions and culture.

It has also served as an example for major events that have been organised by the UAE over the years.

The richness and comprehensiveness of ADIHEX is evident in its 11 diverse sectors, which are: Arts and Crafts, Equestrian, Falconry, Hunting Tourism and Safari, Hunting and Camping Equipment, Hunting Guns, Promotion and Preservation of Environment and Cultural Heritage, Outdoor Leisure Vehicles and Equipment, Veterinary Products and Services, Fishing Equipment and Marine Sports, and Media.