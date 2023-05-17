UrduPoint.com

Inter Clinches Champions League Final Spot With 1-0 Victory Over Milan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 02:15 AM

Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

ROMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) Inter Milan moved on to the Finals of the UEFA Champions League after defeating rivals AC Milan 1-0 today, Tuesday, in the second leg of the semi-finals of the tournament.

Inter booked its seat in the final by winning 3-0 on aggregate, after beating Milan 2-0 in the first leg in the middle of last week.

The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw, then Lautaro Martinez scored the match's only goal in the 74th minute.

Inter Milan will face the winner of the other semi-final match, which will bring together tomorrow, Wednesday, between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Related Topics

Milan Real Madrid Manchester City AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health re ..

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in ..

1 minute ago
 Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

2 hours ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

2 hours ago
 Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners ..

Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners on May 22

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.