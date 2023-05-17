Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

ROMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) Inter Milan moved on to the Finals of the UEFA Champions League after defeating rivals AC Milan 1-0 today, Tuesday, in the second leg of the semi-finals of the tournament.

Inter booked its seat in the final by winning 3-0 on aggregate, after beating Milan 2-0 in the first leg in the middle of last week.

The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw, then Lautaro Martinez scored the match's only goal in the 74th minute.

Inter Milan will face the winner of the other semi-final match, which will bring together tomorrow, Wednesday, between Manchester City and Real Madrid.