Inter-faith dialogue fosters harmony, understanding among different communities: Saqr Ghobash

MARRAKESH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), delivered a speech at the “Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue: Working together for our common future,” which is taking place from 13th to 15th June, 2023, in Marrakesh, Morocco. The conference is organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco in cooperation with Religions for Peace, and with the support of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and the Mohammadia League of Religious Scholars.

The conference brings together 700 Speakers and members of parliament, religious leaders, representatives of civil society and other experts to engage in dialogue and share good practices around key issues standing in the way of sustainable co-existence and to jointly explore action points for building more peaceful and inclusive societies. It will also aim to develop a roadmap for joint action ahead.

During his speech, Ghobash said that the “Human Fraternity Document” signed in Abu Dhabi on 4th February 2019, embodied noble values, adding that the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted the document and declared the date of its signing as the “International Day of Human Fraternity.

He also stressed the importance of a comprehensive dialogue for humanity, given the rapid global cultural and intellectual transformations, as well as technological and media innovations that increased the religious and ethnic distances between peoples.

He then noted that parliamentary diplomacy plays a key role in establishing inter-faith dialogue and bridging the cultural gap between different communities.

“As parliamentarians who represent our people, we must foster and enhance the culture of peaceful coexistence and respect, to overcome global conflicts, hate speech and racism,” Ghobash saidز

He then highlighted the need to draft a plan for national parliamentary action in cooperation with executive authorities and in partnership with intellectual, media, religious and cultural organisations, to promote the culture of dialogue and tolerance.