Interactive platform launched to drive future skills

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) The UAE's National Programme for Advanced Skills, NPAS, has launched an interactive self-assessment tool enabling individuals to discover their most prominent skills out of the 12 outlines in the Advanced Skills Strategy.

The platform includes the game, 'FutureFit', designed to provide all members of society to assess themselves to discover which of the skills they are most proficient in. The identification of this prominent skill represents the first stage of the programme, which then goes on to help users improve on the 11 other skills that are outlined. It also includes the ‘My Skill 12x12’ campaign, a first-step towards embarking on a journey of lifelong learning.

"We are constantly searching for new and innovative ways to promote lifelong learning as a mindset and a culture within the UAE ecosystem. The UAE Government is heavily invested in instilling the skills of the future within the people – our most valuable resource – and supporting them to continuously improve their capabilities, all in an effort to drive our nation’s sustainable development," said Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills.

"The official NPAS platform constitutes a major milestone in our journey to promote lifelong learning, invite the individuals to join us, and know more about our efforts to shape the future of the country," Dr. Al Falasi explained.

He added, "It sparks the public’s curiosity and spurs individuals to embark on a journey of self-discovery. It offers an innovative method to introduce the 12 skills of the Advanced Skills Strategy to everyone in the UAE and encourage them to hone their skills and drive their personal and professional growth, wherever they currently stand in life.

"

Several individuals from the UAE community, including government officials, have already tested the platform and discovered their future power. The platform has undergone a series of updates and has been showcased at several forums and conferences in the UAE and abroad.

The platform offers access to comprehensive information relating to the Advanced Skills Strategy and the initiatives of the National Programme for Advanced Skills. These include the My Skill 12x12 campaign and its existing and planned activities, such as the ‘Skills Cube’ initiative and the workshops organised at government and private entities across the country.

My Skill 12x12 was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It focuses on a dozen essential skills that individuals can develop to keep up with future trends and requirements and in doing so, play an effective role in driving the growth of vital sectors across the UAE.

The 12 skills are grouped into four main categories – basic skills, competencies, personal traits, and specialised skills – with each month dedicated to one specific area.

The month of June was dedicated to the ‘Growth Mindset’; meanwhile the skill focus for July 2019 was ‘Financial Literacy’, and ‘Adaptability’ was chosen for the month of August.