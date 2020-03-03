Interactive platforms at IGCF 2020 will focus on youth empowerment and advocacy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The 9th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, IGCF 2020, will host several interactive platforms and brainstorming sessions that serve to emphasise the potential of the youth to become thought leaders, strategists and inspirational role models.

In the presence of 64 leading global thinkers, top government officials and communication experts from the Arab region and around the world, the region’s leading forum on government communication will highlight how young people’s contribution is an important asset in driving the country forward, and integral to building sustainable development and peace in the modern economy.

Following are the key interactive platforms: Researchers’ Platform Held on both days of IGCF 2020, the Researchers’ Platform aims to provide knowledge and information on the various aspects of governmental communication based on research, studies, books, references and internationally documented best practices.

It serves as a free platform for media and communication students of UAE universities to discuss their master's theses and graduation projects on the various aspects of government communication, and also hosts top academics and government communication experts at local and Federal entities to discuss the different aspects of government communication and outline their institutional experience in this sector through research papers, studies and worksheets.

Youth Forum – Government Communication and the aspirations of the youth In collaboration with the Arab Youth Centre and Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, IGCF 2020 will host an interaction between the UAE’s youth and the session’s moderators, Mariam Saeed Al-Naqbi, a Scriptwriter and Presenter, Sharjah Broadcasting Corporation/ Sharqiya Kalba TV; and Marwan Al-Shehhi, tv Presenter at Sama Dubai TV to highlight the role of government communication in supporting and stimulating the aspirations of the youth.

Social Media Influencers Cinema A session, titled ‘Influencers Win the Communication Race’ focusing on the rising influence of social media and the role of influencers in promoting government communication strategies to foster behaviour change in societies will be held on 4th March.

On the second day of the forum, the platform will host key social media figures and influencers, including Sheikha Dr Alia bint Humaid Al Qassimi, Social Development Expert, Women Leader of the Year (2019), Mustafa Al Agha, Media sports Personality, and Media Figure Mohammed Al-Mulla, Founder of Online Media Network ‘Diwan AlMulla’.

This interactive session, moderated by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s "On Air" programme, showcases a live example of how public communication mechanisms can be employed to better understand the public and their aspirations, as well as to signal the expected level of transparency by government entities in their communication with their audiences.

The Platform of Innovations This special platform, held on both 4th and 5th March, will showcase models of the new technological developments such as Artificial Intelligence that are emerging as the new face of communication and will explain the way in which they operate and reveal their potential so that visitors are better informed about the changes new technologies can bring, not only to the field of media and communication, but also to other areas in life.

Sharjah World Book Capital Platform Held in collaboration with the office of Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 on 5th March, this platform will celebrate the achievements of a successful year thus far as well as highlight what is to come. It will provide an in-depth understanding of the projects and initiatives that were launched and also enable visitors to learn more about the Sharjah entities and their local and international partners and how they are empowering the local community and developing the publishing sector through reading and knowledge.

"Free Your Mind" Studio In line with the event’s overall theme and vision, and its emphasis on individual and societal well-being, the ‘Free Your Mind’ studio-style session will provide special mind and body exercises, with a focus on proper breathing techniques, under the supervision of specialised coaches. The studio will be open during the two days of the forum.