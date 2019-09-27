Interactive talks pique consumer interest at Cityscape Global

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) Prospective property investors from across the UAE and wider GCC region have praised the interactive Cityscape Talks programme – a two-day knowledge-sharing platform at this year’s Cityscape Global, the region’s most influential real estate and investment event - for shedding clarity on various aspects of the domestic sector.

With visitors from all across the GCC attending the first-ever consumer-focused Friday outing in Cityscape Global’s 19-year history, the free-to-attend Cityscape Talks covered key trends and developments across residential, commercial, industrial, hotel, retail and office asset classes.

Specific talks homed in on the future of real estate developments; the rise of serviced apartments; the PropTech revolution; the importance of sustainability in future projects; customer happiness; energy plus homes and healthy living; the benefits of Feng Shui and how the middle East is reshaping global retail trends.

With the robust Cityscape Talks sessions designed to encourage knowledge-sharing and learning, visitors walked away with a better understanding of the market and the trends that determine the way homes, offices and cities are built and designed.

Stephen Pokoly, Co-founder and COO for Quintessential Quarters, said: "The Talks Programme was useful in providing insight on customer service, what’s really interesting is it’s not specific to one particular vertical or market. I think that info-session was quite useful because it can be applied to anything and makes you start thinking for the future and what technologies, processes, systems and tools need to be applied.

"What was also interesting was you still need a voice at the end of that line – or whatever tool you use – people still want to talk to someone, a human connection."

Mario Sebok, Managing consultant in PMO & Strategy, said: "Cityscape Talks really gave me insight on what developments are happening in the industry as whole, it was interesting to hear about how much technology is impacting the industry and also how the market can and has responded to technological advances. Hearing from business leaders and experts offered a range of perspectives that truly covered a wide range of topics."

Speaking on the sidelines of his session on energy plus homes, Michael Obermair, CEO, Wolf System said: "Cityscape Talks is a great way to share insights and connect with audiences on their requirements. It is a two-way communication channel to assess the current market climate and really understand the way consumers think. During my session, I covered how heightened healthy living is a product of sustainable, energy plus homes - a concept we believe will be well received in the GCC."

Fatima Balfaqeeh, Founder & Managing Director, RKAH Consultancy added: "Cityscape Talks offers visitors, buyers and investors a diverse range of topics and valuable insights. My talk featured insights on how to handle and avoid contractual disputes that may arise in construction. It has been great to see the interaction between visitors and experts."