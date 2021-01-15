Interception, destruction of 3 Bomb-Laden UAVs launched by Houthi Militia from Hodeida towards Kingdom: Arab Coalition

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2021) The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Friday intercepted and destroyed 3 Bomb-Laden UAVs launched by the terrorist, Iran-Backed Houthi militia from Hodeida towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said, " Joint Coalition forces have successfully intercepted and destroyed this morning, Friday, (3) bomb-laden UAVs launched towards the Kingdom. These bomb-laden UAVs were launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia from (Hodeida) Governorate, and were intercepted and destroyed.'' Al-Maliki indicated that the terrorist Houthi militia continues to violate the (Stockholm) Agreement, and use Hodeida Governorate as a launch site for hostile acts and terrorist attacks through launching ballistic missiles, bomb-laden UAVs and bomb-laden USVs, which represents a credible threat to regional and international security and undermines the political efforts of the (Stockholm) Agreement.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to undertake all appropriate procedures to handle these hostile, terrorist acts in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law, while continuing to support the political efforts exerted by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen to end the coup, and reach a comprehensive political solution, he emphasised.