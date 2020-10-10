Interception, destruction of Bomb-Laden UAV launched by Houthi Militia toward Kingdom: Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) The Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed on Saturday a bomb-laden UAV launched by Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to an official statement.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency today, the official spokesman of the coalition Col. Turki Al-Maliki said: "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kindom's Southern Region."