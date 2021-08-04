InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa to open by year-end

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah will have a stunning new property that will further elevate its position as a favorite holiday destination for local and regional tourists with the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa.

The five-star luxury resort developed by RAK Properties, prepares to welcome guests in the last quarter of 2021.

Inspired by the exquisite landscapes and hospitality of modern Arabia, the luxurious resort and spa promises to be the next vacation hotspot with its iconic architecture and distinctive features.

The new resort is considered the crown jewel in RAK Properties’ projects portfolio, which took the island of life as a starting point for its range of residential, commercial and tourism developments, in line with the vision of UAE to make the country a global hub for tourism and business in time for its golden anniversary in December; and as part of its "Destination Strategy 2019-2021" that aims to transform the tourism sector in Ras Al Khaimah into a robust and sustainable engine for economic growth.

Under the luxury portfolio of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa offers a grand living, dining, and recreation experience. The luxurious rooms, suites and villas have spectacular views of the Arabian Sea and the resort is introducing the unique and first ‘Club InterContinental Experience’ in Ras Al Khaimah.

A stay at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa promises a relaxing and exciting experience, with upscale facilities, two swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, Planet Trekkers kid's and teens club and a tennis court.

Mohammed Al Tair, Acting CEO of RAK Properties, said, "We are excited to open the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa which will be an icon of luxury hospitality in the Northern Emirates, and a first-class destination for tourists and visitors who want to enjoy idyllic island life and an unforgettable holiday experience."