Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium 2023 set to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) The third edition of Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium (IUCC 2023) is set to take place on the 6th and 7th of May at the Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

The event promises to be an engaging and informative gathering of leading urology professionals, focused on the theme of “Transcending Therapies, Driving Technologies.”

IUCC 2023 is a unique platform that brings together experts from various disciplines in medicine to interact, share knowledge and advancements in their respective fields, and ultimately offer a more wholesome treatment to patients suffering from urological conditions.

This year's conference promises to be even more enlightening and informative than previous editions, with more than 400 delegates from across 20 countries expected to attend, and 60 high-level specialised speakers from different facets of medicine.

“For this third edition we will deep dive into collaborations ad consultations between Urologists, Gynaecologists, Andrologists, General Physicians, Radiology, Primary Care, Oncologists and many more,” said Dr. Abdulqadir Al Zarooni, President of the Emirates Urology Society (EUS) and IUCC Co-Chair. “We believe our valued EUS members, as well as other specialties coming together at the consortium, will benefit from the learnings and help us elevate our daily practice.”

Participants can look forward to a series of six scientific sessions that include presentations, panel discussions, and four workshops that will address the latest trends and emerging technologies in urology.

Topics to be discussed include Uro-Andrology, Uro-Radiology & Emergency Medicine, Uro-Technology, Uro-Oncology, Male Infertility & Sexual Dysfunction, and Uro-Gynaecology & Family Medicine.

"We are excited to bring together leading experts from different fields of medicine for the third edition of IUCC, which will be held for the first time in Abu Dhabi," said Dr. Yasser Farahat, Chairman of Arab school of Urology and IUCC Scientific Chair. “The objective of the event will be to bring attention and importance of interdisciplinary care that could improve the overall outcome of our patient’s quality of life and reduce socio-economic burden.”

One of the highlights of the conference is the accompanying exhibition, which provides a platform for leading companies and vendors in the urology field to showcase their latest products and technologies. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with exhibitors, see live demonstrations, and learn about the latest advancements in urological care.

Registration for IUCC 2023 is now open, and attendees are encouraged to register early. For more information on the conference programme, speakers, and registration details, visit the IUCC website.

The third edition of IUCC is organised by the Arab Association of Urology and Arab School of Urology, supported by the Emirates Oncology Society, Dubai Health Authority and Abu Dhabi Department Culture & Tourism, and conference secretariat is INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC.