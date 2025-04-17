International aid falls in 2024 for first time in five years, says OECD

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) PARIS,17th April, 2025 (WAM) – International aid from official donors fell in 2024 by 7.1% in real terms compared to 2023, the first drop after five years of consecutive growth, according to preliminary data collected by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The fall in official development assistance (ODA) was due to a reduction in contributions to international organisations, as well as a decrease in aid for Ukraine, lower levels of humanitarian aid and reduced spending on hosting refugees in donor countries.

ODA by member countries of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) amounted to USD 212.1 billion in 2024, representing 0.33% of DAC members’ combined GNI.

“Pressures on development finance and developing countries’ growth are increasing,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “Optimising the effectiveness of available official development assistance will help developing countries manage these fiscal pressures, make essential investments in growth, and protect the most vulnerable.”

Net ODA to Ukraine fell by 16.7% in real terms compared to 2023 and amounted to USD 15.5 billion, representing 7.4% of total net ODA. Humanitarian aid dropped by an estimated 9.6% in 2024, amounting to USD 24.2 billion.

ODA used to cover refugee costs within donor countries fell by 17.3% in 2024 compared to 2023 and amounted to USD 27.8 billion, representing 13.1% of DAC member countries’ total ODA, down from 14.6% in 2023. For five countries, in-donor refugee costs still represented more than a quarter of their ODA in 2024.

The United States continued to be the largest DAC member country provider of ODA (USD 63.3 billion), accounting for 30% of total DAC ODA in 2024, followed by Germany (USD 32.

4 billion), the United Kingdom (USD 18.0 billion), Japan (USD 16.8 billion), and France (USD 15.4 billion).

“It is regrettable that ODA decreased in 2024 after five years of continuous growth. It’s even more concerning that some major donors have signalled further, and quite significant, decreases over the coming years.” OECD DAC Chair Carsten Staur said. “In this situation, it is paramount that ODA is invested where it is most needed, especially in the poorest and most fragile countries. Going forward, poverty eradication, the just green transition and governance should remain at the core, and we must also make ODA work harder in mobilising other sources of finance. Doubling down on aid effectiveness, together with partner countries, will be the key to achieve this.”

ODA rose in ten DAC member countries and fell in twenty-two countries. Only four countries exceeded the United Nations’ target of 0.7% ODA to GNI: Denmark (0.71%), Luxembourg (1.00%), Norway (1.02%) and Sweden (0.79%).

Net bilateral ODA for programmes and projects and technical assistance, excluding in-donor refugees and humanitarian aid, fell slightly by 1.2% in real terms, due in part to the reduction in ODA for Ukraine. Net debt relief grants remained low at USD 241 million.

Preliminary estimates show that net bilateral ODA flows from DAC members to Africa stood at USD 42 billion in 2024, representing a fall of 1% in real terms compared to 2023. Within this total, net ODA to sub-Saharan Africa was USD 36 billion, a decrease of 2% in real terms.

Net bilateral aid flows from DAC members to the group of least developed countries (LDCs) were USD 35 billion, a fall of 3% in real terms compared to 2023.

